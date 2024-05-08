First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.96

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 18147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

