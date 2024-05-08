Spire Wealth Management Buys 18,330 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 402,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after buying an additional 97,223 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after buying an additional 37,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

