Spire Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,857,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 78,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PXF opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

