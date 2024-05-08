STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05 to $9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr or $5.473 billion to $5.524 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.

STERIS Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.20. 938,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

