STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.05 to $9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr or $5.473 billion to $5.524 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS.
STERIS Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:STE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.20. 938,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.60.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
