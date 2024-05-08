Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,251. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $384.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

