Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,947 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after buying an additional 46,681 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $329.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,950. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

