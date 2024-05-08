Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
SNCY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $657.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
