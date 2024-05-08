Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 463.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

