Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,771 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.38% of Tronox worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

TROX stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

