VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,179. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

