Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $220.98 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Iron Mountain worth $220,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

