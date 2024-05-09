Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,683 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Generac worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 13,944.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Generac by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 205,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

