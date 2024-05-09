IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. 33,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

