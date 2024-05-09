PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,734,480.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

