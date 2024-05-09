VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares $0.00 Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSF traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
