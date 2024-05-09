VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ULVM traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390. The company has a market cap of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

