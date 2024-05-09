ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HDLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

