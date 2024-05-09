ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23 to $0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $306 million to $309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.23 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 10,405,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

