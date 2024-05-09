VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,641. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

