VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Dividend of $0.19

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UIVM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.
About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.