VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Announces Dividend of $0.19

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UIVM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Get VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.