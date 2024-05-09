VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Plans $0.20 Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 93,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,122. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
