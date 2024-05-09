VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:UITB)

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

UITB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 56,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,251. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

