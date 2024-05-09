VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CIZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
