VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

CIZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

