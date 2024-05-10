23,580 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

