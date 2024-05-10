Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 20.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.