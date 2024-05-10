iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.