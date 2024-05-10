Analysts Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.56 for the year. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

PHM opened at $117.06 on Friday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $121.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 679,582 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $47,762,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.