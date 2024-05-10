EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

