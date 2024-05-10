Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,385 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,486,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,586,000 after buying an additional 2,365,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

