Piper Sandler Trims Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Target Price to $19.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $38,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,650.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.