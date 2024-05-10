Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

KMB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 71,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,096. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

