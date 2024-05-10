Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 185,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

