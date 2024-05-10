William Blair Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.
U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE USPH opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
