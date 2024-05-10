William Blair Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE USPH opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.