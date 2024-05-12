Contrasting Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Avanos Medical -9.15% 4.10% 2.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.09 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.76 Avanos Medical $673.30 million 1.33 -$61.80 million ($1.33) -14.72

Analyst Recommendations

ReWalk Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.32%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

