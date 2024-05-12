Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after acquiring an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 558,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.4 %

TXRH opened at $167.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

