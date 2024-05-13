Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 66.1% in April

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akanda Price Performance
Shares of AKAN opened at $0.10 on Monday. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
About Akanda
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akanda
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.