Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 66.1% in April

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akanda Price Performance

Shares of AKAN opened at $0.10 on Monday. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Akanda alerts:

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.