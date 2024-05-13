Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.