The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $459.43 and last traded at $459.92. 578,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,333,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $137,134,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 4,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

