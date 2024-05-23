SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 220,347 Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 420,523 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

