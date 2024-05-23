TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 517,895 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,802,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.20. 1,591,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

