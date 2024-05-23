US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $170,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,607,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

