Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,119 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $800,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 881.2% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 311,930 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,649 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,604,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 407,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $118.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

