Ronald C. Martin Sells 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $24,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,447 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,744.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
