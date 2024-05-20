Assetmark Inc. Acquires 7,899 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $203,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company had a trading volume of 212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,780. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

