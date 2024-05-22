Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 328.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.37% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $46.87.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

