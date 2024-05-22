Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

RENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $151,711. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

RENT opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

