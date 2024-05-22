Head-To-Head Review: China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.94 million 2.71 -$1.95 million N/A N/A Vox Royalty $12.31 million 9.37 -$100,000.00 $0.01 230.23

This table compares China Natural Resources and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Resources.

Risk and Volatility

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Natural Resources and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats China Natural Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.