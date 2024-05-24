Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $309,496,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.