Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

