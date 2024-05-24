Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

